Opinion

EFCC and charge of witch-hunting

Posted on Author Erasmus Ikhide Comment(0)

Corruption has been the bane of national development of Nigeria which showed so much potential dating back in 1960.

 

Billions of dollars have been lost to the scourge thereby making mendicants out of most of her citizens. Nigerians heaved a great sigh of relief when the then administration of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo created the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and it took off in 2004 under the pioneer leadership of Malam Nuhu Ribadu. Abdulrasheed Bawa was appointed the commission’s youngest chairman at barely age 40 earlier this year.

 

I have listed his groundbreaking achievements in earlier articles published in many national newspapers and so there is no need  here to take coal to Newcastle.

 

It was with dismay that I read a report credited to the National Publicity Secretary of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan that the EFCC is being used by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to witch-hunt the opposition and coerce them into joining its fold.

 

The statement was titled: ‘2023: PDP Accuses APC of Using EFCC to Hound Opposition, Dissenting Voices’.

 

The statement reads in part: “Our party, however, states that no amount of intimidation, harassment and use of anti-graft agencies to clampdown on its leaders on trumped up corruption charges can cow or make the PDP surrender or abdicate the mandate already given to it by Nigerians to lead in the effort to rescue our nation come 2023.

 

“The APC knows that it has been rejected by Nigerians having failed woefully and that there is no way it can win elections under any condition.

 

As such, it seeks to use the state apparatus of power to decimate and muzzle opposition and dissenting voices and foist an anti-democratic situation on Nigerians. Part of this heinous plot by the APC is to use the EFCC to bully, harass and hound PDP leaders, who are rallying Nigerians for the task ahead, with a view to coercing them to abdicate the mandate of the people and join the APC.

 

“This explains why the EFCC and other security agencies have been harassing PDP leaders such as former Senate President Bukola Saraki, former PDP state governors, including the former Governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji, former Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, his Kano State counterpart, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and other key PDP leaders, on trumped up charges, while their counterparts in the APC with similar allegations as well as others who defected to the APC are moving around freely.

 

 

 

“Even corrupt officials of the APC administration who are looting our national treasury are doing so freely under Buhari’s watch. Furthermore our party has been made aware of the plots by the APC administration to use the EFCC to further harass outspoken chieftains in a bid to muzzle our party, force a one-party state and deny Nigerians a voice to challenge the atrocities of the APC and its administration.

 

We alert Nigerians at how many of our leaders are being harassed by emissaries of the APC in a bid to get them to compromise their stand against the corrupt and inept APC administration. “If the APC had done well; if it had

