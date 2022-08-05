News

EFCC: Appeal Court set aside acquittal of Ex-Air Chief, Umar

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, disclosed that the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, set aside the judgment of a Federal High Court, Abuja “which discharged and acquitted a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Mohammed Dikko Umar of money laundering charge to the tune of N66 million”. A statement last night by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said: “The former Air Chief was prosecuted on one count of money laundering involving N66 million allegedly stolen from the account of the Nigerian Air Force during his tenure between 2010 and 2012.

 

