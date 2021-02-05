News

EFCC appeals acquittal of Justice Yunusa for bribery

The Economic and Financial Crimes C o m m i s s i o n (EFCC) has asked the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, to upturn the acquittal of Justice Mohammed Yunusa of bribery charges by a Lagos High Court in Ikeja. Justice Sherifat Solebo of a Special Offences Court in Ikeja had on January 25, 2021, discharged Justice Yunusa of the bribery charges slammed on him by the antigraft agency.

She struck out Justice Yunusa’s name from the charge, leaving out his co-accused, Esther Agbo, to continue with the trial. In discharging the embattled judge, Justice Solebo cited a December 23, 2020 letter by the National Judicial Council (NJC) which lifted the suspension slammed on him in July 2016. Dissatisfied with the ruling, the anti-graft agency lodged an appeal asking the appellate court to upturn the verdict and order Justice Yunusa’s retrial.

In the appeal, the EFCC formulated three grounds of appeal. These are; “That the learned trial judge erred with her ruling which attempted to confer immunity on Mr. Yunusa as a judicial officer even when the Nigerian Constitution does not grant such immunity to judges.

“That the trial court erred in law and misdirected itself in the interpretation of the decision in Nganjiwa vs FRN (“017 LPELR 43391CA) “That the trial judge erred in law in holding that, ‘consequently, the case against the 1st defendant (Mr. Yunusa) is hereby struck out and he is accordingly discharged”.

