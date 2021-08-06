EFCC arraigns 3 AIICO staff for allegedly stealing N1.5bn

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), yesterday arraigned three employees of AIICO Capital Ltd for allegedly stealing N1.5 billion belonging to the company. The three employees identified as: Onome Odometa Harriet, Olajumoke Okelanja Akano and Olabode David Ogunlere, were docked on a four count charge of conspiracy and stealing. The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to all count charges. Accord-ing to the EFCC prosecutor, Chineye C. Okozie, the defendants committed the offences sometime in October till December 2020 in Lagos. Okozie told the court that the alleged offences contravened Sections 411, 280 (2) and punishable under Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015. As contained in the charge sheet: “That you, Harriet, between October to November 2020 in Lagos, whilst in the employment of AIICO Capital Ltd, dishonestly converted to your own use the sum of N419, 967, 351 belonging to the said company. “That you, Akano, between November to December in Lagos, whilst in the employment of AIICO Capital Ltd, dishonestly converted to your own use the sum 167, 000, 000 belonging to the said company. “That you, Ogunlere, between October to November in Lagos, whilst in the employment of AIICO Capital Ltd, dishonestly converted to your own use the sum in Lagos, whilst in the employment of AIICO Capital Ltd, dishonestly converted to your own use the sum N65, 000, 000 belonging to the said company

