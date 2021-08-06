EFCC arraigns 3 AIICO staff for allegedly stealing N1.5bn

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), yesterday arraigned three employees of AIICO Capital Ltd for allegedly stealing N1.5 billion belonging to the company. The three employees identified as: Onome Odometa Harriet, Olajumoke Okelanja Akano and Olabode David Ogunlere, were docked on a four count charge of conspiracy and stealing. The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to all count charges. Accord-ing to the EFCC prosecutor, Chineye C. Okozie, the defendants committed the offences sometime in October till December 2020 in Lagos. Okozie told the court that the alleged offences contravened Sections 411, 280 (2) and punishable under Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015. As contained in the charge sheet: “That you, Harriet, between October to November 2020 in Lagos, whilst in the employment of AIICO Capital Ltd, dishonestly converted to your own use the sum of N419, 967, 351 belonging to the said company. “That you, Akano, between November to December in Lagos, whilst in the employment of AIICO Capital Ltd, dishonestly converted to your own use the sum 167, 000, 000 belonging to the said company. “That you, Ogunlere, between October to November in Lagos, whilst in the employment of AIICO Capital Ltd, dishonestly converted to your own use the sum in Lagos, whilst in the employment of AIICO Capital Ltd, dishonestly converted to your own use the sum N65, 000, 000 belonging to the said company
Related Articles
Delta anti-grazing bill passes second reading
The bill to ban open grazing across the 25 local government areas of Delta State has scaled through the first reading on the floor of the state House of Assembly. The bill, when enacted into law will provide necessary regulations to checkmate livestock grazing, rearing and marketing of animals, as well as to prohibit herdsmen […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Why AIB is not probing King Air plane incident –Oketunbi
The Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB) has disclosed that a Beechcraft belonging to King Air with registration number 5N-IHS operated by JED Air Limited, collided with the apron wall while taxiing to reposition for ground run. The event occurred about 9:35am beside Bristow Hangar 3 at GAT Apron, Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos. Spokesman […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Rejig your security architecture now, Kalejaye tells Buhari
Worried by the unceasing insecurity menace bedeviling the entire country, an Ibadan-based Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Otunba Kunle Kalejaye, has given a wake-up call to President Mohammadu Buhari’s government to rejig the nation’s security architecture, noting that the spate of kidnapping, armed banditry, violence, murder and other social vices has assumed an unprecedented […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)