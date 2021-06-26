News

EFCC arraigns 5 Port Harcourt Club officers over alleged N10m fraud

The Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned a former President of Port Harcourt Club 1928, Chief Diamond Tobin- West and four others for alleged conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of about N10million.

The other officers arraigned alongside the former president, include Chief Morrison Ifeanyi Asimole; Telema Osazuwa; Christian Kenechukwu Okoli, Tonye Azike and a firm, Afro- Rivers Nigeria Limited. They were arraigned before Justice P.I. Ajoku of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, River State were charged on 18- count charges bordering on conspiracy and money laundering contrary to Section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011, as amended. They all pleaded “not guilty” to all the charges preferred against them.

A petitioner had alleged that they embezzled and diverted the Club’s funds for their personal uses. Following their not guilty plea, prosecution counsel, S.M.H Ibekwute prayed the court to remand the suspects in a Correctional Facility. However, counsel to the 1st, 2nd and 5th defendants: R. Wanogor pleaded that his clients be admitted to bail on terms of an earlier administrative bail offered them by the EFCC. The judge adjourned the matter till July 12, 2021 for consideration of bail applications and remanded the defendants in EFCC’s custody

