EFCC arraigns bizman for N950m fraud

Francis Iwuchukwu For allegedly being involved in fraud to the tune of N950 million, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a businessman, Alhaji Usman Abubakar, before Justice Mojisola Dada of a Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos. Abubakar was arraigned alongside a firm, Young Alhaji Foundation, on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy to obtain by false pretence contrary to Section 8(a) and 1(1) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006; obtaining by false pretence contrary to Section 1(1) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006; stealing, contrary to Section 411, 280 and 287 (9)(c) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011; and attempt to steal contrary to Sections 406(2), 280(1)(b) and 287 (9) (c) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011. But the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge, prompting the EFCC’s lawyer, Bilikisu Buhari, to seek for a trial date to enable the prosecution call its witnesses and tender relevant documents to prove the case against the defendants. The lawyer also prayed the court to remand the defendant at the Nigerian Correctional Facility pending the trial date. Responding, the defence lawyer, Olatunbosun Olanipekun (SAN) informed the court that the defence “only got to know of the date for arraignment a day earlier”. The SAN thereafter pleaded with the court to remand the defendant at the EFCC custody pending the hearing of his bail application. An attempt to make an oral application for bail was dismissed by the court as the trial judge held that, “this court is a court of records”. The defendant’s bail application was thereafter served on the prosecution in open court. Justice Dada later adjourned the matter to March 1, 2023 for the hearing of the bail application and ordered that the defendant be remanded in EFCC’s custody till then. One of the counts reads: “Alhaji Usman Abubakar, Young Alhaji Foundation and Dr Abu Omer Fawzi (at large) sometime in September 2022 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired amongst yourselves to obtain the sum of N950,000,000 from Ano Farms Limited under the false pretence that you had the dollar equivalent of the said sum which pretence you knew to be false.” Another count reads: “Alhaji Usman Abubakar and Young Alhaji Foundation on the 20th of September 2022 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court attempted to dishonestly convert the sum of N180,000,000.00 (One Hundred and Eighty Million Naira) property of Ano Farms Limited to the use of Abdullahi Mohammed

