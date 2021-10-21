EFCC arraigns ‘Crime Alert’ boss over alleged N35m fraud

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday arraigned an Ibadanbased businessman, Olaniyan Gbenga Amos (a.k.a Crime Alert ) and his company, Detorrid Heritage Investment Limited before Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State over alleged N35m fraud. According to the Head, Media of the EFCC in a release made available to New Telegraph yesterday, Olaniyan is faced with “a 35 -count charge bordering on conspiracy, operating business of other financial institutions and obtaining money under false pretense to the tune of N35, 000,000.00”. The defendant was arrested following petitions by victims, alleging that Amos through his company, Detorrid Heritage Investment Nigeria Limited (DHIL) popularly known as “Crime Alert Security Network Investment”, induced them to invest in a network scheme which offered a monthly 30% returns on investment.

One of the counts stated: “That you Olaniyan Gbenga Amos and Detorrid Heritage Investment Limited between August, 2019 and May, 2021 at Ibadan, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, without license, operated business of other financial institutions and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 58(1) and punishable under section 59(6) (a and b) of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, Cap B3 Laws of the Federation Nigeria, 2004.” Count 2 read: “That you Olaniyan Gbenga Amos and Detorrid Heritage Investment Limited on or about September 29, 2020, at Ibadan within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud obtained the sum of N15, 000,000:00 only from Fadipe Babajide Ayorinde, when you falsely represented to him that the money is meant for registration and investment with Crime Alert Security Network with a promise of 30% return on investment in 6 weeks (30 working days), which representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1 (I)(a) and punishable under section (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2016”.

