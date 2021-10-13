News

EFCC arraigns ex-vice chancellor for N260m fraud

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC) yesterday arraigned a former Vice- Chancellor of the Federal University Gusau, Prof. Magaji Garba, before Justice Maryam Aliyu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Jabi Abuja, on five-count of obtaining money by false pretence and forgery.
He allegedly extorted various sums from a contractor on the pretext of awarding him a N3 billion contract for the perimeter wall fencing of the university. The EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, explained in a statementhat the offence was contrary to section 1 (1) (a) and punishable under section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006. The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges and the counsel to the EFCC, Sylvanus Tahir asked for a trial date, and also requested that the defendant be remanded in prison custody. But the defence counsel, R. Usman applied for the bail of his client. The application was however opposed by the prosecuting counsel on the ground that he was only served around 10:33 am.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Anambra Guber: PDP aspirants commence talks with SDP, PPA, others over defection

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

As political parties contesting the November governorship election in Anambra State gear up for their primaries, some aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are said to have commenced talks with the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Labour Party (LP) and the People’s Progressives Alliance (PPA) for them to contest under their platforms if they fall […]
News

#EndSARS: Treat casualties without ability to pay, FG directs hospitals

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi and Regina Otokpa

Following the unrest in some parts of the country occasioned by the #EndSARS protest, the Federal Government has directed Chief Executive Officers of all Federal Tertiary Hospitals in the country to treat casualties with evocative injuries who do not have ability to pay for healthcare services.   Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, who made […]
News

Reps Deputy Speaker revalidates APC membership

Posted on Author Musa Pam and Philip Nyam

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, has revalidated his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC). His membership revaluation, which marked the beginning of the exercise in Wase Local government area of Plateau State, took place yesterday in his polling unit in Bashar Pilot Central Primary School. Addressing party supporters […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica