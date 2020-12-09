Metro & Crime

EFCC arraigns hacker over attempted theft, extortion threats at Access Bank

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Wednesday arraigned a self acclaimed hacker, Chris Ihebuzor, before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos over alleged stealing, cyber stalking and demanding money with written threats from Access Bank Plc.
Ihebuzor was docked on a 6 count charge bothering on stealing, unauthorized access and modification of computer materials.
According to the EFCC prosecutor, Franklin Ofoma, the defendant committed the alleged offence sometime in August, 2020 in Lagos contrary to Sections 278 (1) & (2), 285 (1), 300, 385 (1) of the Criminal laws of Lagos State, 2011.
The prosecutor said that Ihebuzor, with intent to defraud, had in his possession Access bank Public Liability Company’s documents, containing phone numbers, bank accounts and biometric verification numbers (BVN) of Access Bank customers.
According to him, the defendant, with intent to extort money from Access bank Plc, knowingly sent an electronic mail to the management of Access Bank Plc demanding money from them.
The EFCC alleged that the defendant, with intent to defraud, had unauthorized access to computer materials of Access Bank Plc customers public data and caused unauthorized modifications of the bank’s public liability
The defendant was also alleged to have had unauthorized access to Access Bank PLC customer’s public data, with intent to facilitate and extort money from Access Bank Plc.
However, the defendant, upon arraignment, pleaded not guilt to the six-count charge.

