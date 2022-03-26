News

EFCC arraigns Indian over N70m dud cheque to IBEDC

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

An Indian national, Yuvraj Kumar Mehra, was recently arraigned by the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), before Justice Olanrawaju Majekobe of the Ogun State High Court on eight- count charge which bordered on conspiracy and issuance of dud cheque to the tune of N70 million. According to the Head, Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, in a release made available to Saturday Telegraph, the defendant who was arraigned alongside his firm, Dolphin Steels Nigeria Limited was made to answer for his refusal to pay the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc., IBEDC the said sum for power supplied to his company.

Investigation by the operatives of the Ibadan Command revealed that the defendant issued a total number of 13 dud cheques for N125, 000, 000.00 to IBEDC, between October 2, 2018 and December 3, 2018. Upon persistent effort by IBEDC, the defendant made part payment but reneged in paying the balance of N70 million and all attempts to get him to pay were futile.

The counts read: “That you Yuvraj Kumar Mehra, Dolphin Steels Nigeria Limited, Mohit Gupta (at large) and Sushil Kumar (at large), on or about the 5th of December, 2018 at Sango Ota within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired to commit an illegal act to wit: issuance of Dishonoured Cheque, an offence contrary to Section 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap 30 Laws of Ogun State.

“That you Yuvraj Kumar Mehra, Dolphin Steels Nigeria Limited, Mohit Gupta (at large) and Sushil Kumar (at large), on or about the 5th of December, 2018 at Sango Ota within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court knowingly and fraudulently issued Zenith Bank Plc. Cheque No. 2493, dated 30th of November, 2018 in the sum of (10, 000, 000.00) Ten Million Naira only, made payable to Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, which when presented for payment was dishonoured on the grounds that no funds or insufficient funds were standing to the credit of the account on which the cheque was draw.” The defendant pleaded “not guilty” to the charges preferred against him by the EFCC.

Upon his plea, the prosecution counsel, Sanusi Galadanchi asked the court for a trial date and the remand of the defendant pending the determination of the case. Counsel to the defendant, Clifford Anuge, however prayed the court to admit his client to bail as he informed that the bail application had been filed and served on the prosecution and the court. Justice Majekobe, after listening to both parties, granted Yuvraj bail in the sum of N4.1 million and two sureties in the sum of N2, 050, 000 each. She further ordered that sureties must provide the court with their “affidavits of means, passport photographs and one of the sureties must be a resident of Ogun State with landed property. “Furthermore, the defendant must deposit his international passport with the court registrar.” The matter was adjourned till May 18, for commencement of trial.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

More Plates More Dates: The Role of Fitness in Accelerating Your Journey to Success

Posted on Author Our Reporters

When it comes to taking control of your health, fitness can be beneficial towards meeting your goals and obtaining a better quality of life. Many people turn to the gym at first, but it’s essential to consider that developing good habits takes time. It’s about creating a better lifestyle that is sustainable. Derek, the man […]
News

NCAA says proof of COVID-19 vaccination not required for travel

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has said it has not given airlines any directive not to board anyone without proof of vaccination. The agency also faulted the reports by a section of the media (not New Telegraph) that the Federal Government, through NCAA had given a directive that from December 1, 2021 travellers without […]
News

Recession: Yoruba group blames ruling class

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

As Nigeria officially enters its worst economic recession in over three decades, a Diaspora Yoruba coalition, Yoruba One Voice (YOV) yesterday restated its commitment to selfdetermination, saying Nigeria cannot work under the present arrangement.   In a statement issued by its Secretary- General, Dr. Sina Okanlomo, the group said it was committed to liberating Yoruba […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica