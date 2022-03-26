EFCC arraigns Indian over N70m dud cheque to IBEDC

An Indian national, Yuvraj Kumar Mehra, was recently arraigned by the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), before Justice Olanrawaju Majekobe of the Ogun State High Court on eight- count charge which bordered on conspiracy and issuance of dud cheque to the tune of N70 million. According to the Head, Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, in a release made available to Saturday Telegraph, the defendant who was arraigned alongside his firm, Dolphin Steels Nigeria Limited was made to answer for his refusal to pay the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc., IBEDC the said sum for power supplied to his company.

Investigation by the operatives of the Ibadan Command revealed that the defendant issued a total number of 13 dud cheques for N125, 000, 000.00 to IBEDC, between October 2, 2018 and December 3, 2018. Upon persistent effort by IBEDC, the defendant made part payment but reneged in paying the balance of N70 million and all attempts to get him to pay were futile.

The counts read: “That you Yuvraj Kumar Mehra, Dolphin Steels Nigeria Limited, Mohit Gupta (at large) and Sushil Kumar (at large), on or about the 5th of December, 2018 at Sango Ota within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired to commit an illegal act to wit: issuance of Dishonoured Cheque, an offence contrary to Section 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap 30 Laws of Ogun State.

“That you Yuvraj Kumar Mehra, Dolphin Steels Nigeria Limited, Mohit Gupta (at large) and Sushil Kumar (at large), on or about the 5th of December, 2018 at Sango Ota within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court knowingly and fraudulently issued Zenith Bank Plc. Cheque No. 2493, dated 30th of November, 2018 in the sum of (10, 000, 000.00) Ten Million Naira only, made payable to Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, which when presented for payment was dishonoured on the grounds that no funds or insufficient funds were standing to the credit of the account on which the cheque was draw.” The defendant pleaded “not guilty” to the charges preferred against him by the EFCC.

Upon his plea, the prosecution counsel, Sanusi Galadanchi asked the court for a trial date and the remand of the defendant pending the determination of the case. Counsel to the defendant, Clifford Anuge, however prayed the court to admit his client to bail as he informed that the bail application had been filed and served on the prosecution and the court. Justice Majekobe, after listening to both parties, granted Yuvraj bail in the sum of N4.1 million and two sureties in the sum of N2, 050, 000 each. She further ordered that sureties must provide the court with their “affidavits of means, passport photographs and one of the sureties must be a resident of Ogun State with landed property. “Furthermore, the defendant must deposit his international passport with the court registrar.” The matter was adjourned till May 18, for commencement of trial.

