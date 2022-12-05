EFCC arraigns Kogi Assembly candidate, two others over N1.4bn fraud 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Monday arraigned the candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), for Ankpa 11 Constituency in Kogi State House of Assembly, Ismaila Yousuf Atumeyi, at a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged N1.4 billion hacking fraud.

Atumeyi was docked alongside, Ngene Joshua Dominic and Abdulmalik Salau, on an 18 counts bordering on concealment of proceeds of fraud, money laundering and cybercrime before Justice Tijjani Ringim.

They, however, denied the alleged offence upon their arraignment, following which EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN) pleaded for accelerated hearing of the case, saying he intends to call six witnesses to prove his case against the defendants.

After taking arguments on bail applications from the defence lawyer, Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), and counter arguments by Oyedepo, Justice Ringim adjourned till today for ruling.

In the charge marked FHC/L/651C/2022, the defendants were alleged to have between August and October, 2022 in Lagos conspired to “directly conceal” the N1.4 billion in the account of Fav Oil and Gas Limited, “which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of your unlawful activity and you thereby committed an offence contrary to sections 18 (a), 15 (2) (a) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 15 (3) of the same Act.

The defendants were accused of laundering the money in tranches of N100 million, $480,000, N12.5 million, N7 million, N9 million, N7 million, N12 million, N8 million, $140,000 and N326, 400,000.

Specifically, they were alleged to have acquired a N12.5 million black Mercedes Benz C300; a N7 million BMW 3 Series; a N9 million Black Range Rover, a N7 million Toyota Hilux 2014 upgraded to 2021, a N12 million Black BMW SURXI 2016, an N8 million White Toyota Hilux 2010 and a N10 million White Toyota Hilux.

