EFCC Arraigns Macmillan Publishers, Two Others For $922m Fraud

Some Macmillan Nigeria Publishers have been arraigned before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos State, over an alleged $922 million fraud.

 

The Macmillan Nigeria Publishers were arraigned alongside one Prof. Adesanya Iyiola Adelekan and Bola Fasasi, on six counts bordering on conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence.

 

The defendants were being prosecuted by Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

 

The Commission, however, failed to disclose the names nor the photographs of the said publishers.

 

A statement by EFCC’s Head Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, via the Commission’s official Twitter handle, said they were arraigned on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

 

