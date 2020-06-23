Metro & Crime

EFCC arraigns man in Benue for alleged N2m fraud

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi zonal office Tuesday arraigned one Damian Oragbai Terhemba at a High Court for diverting about N2 million meant for the purchase of a car.

Terhemba was arraigned before Justice M.A Ikpambese on a one-count charge for dishonestly misappropriating the sum of N1,906,000 meant for the purchase of a Toyota Corolla car 2005 model.

The arraignment was contained in statement by the Head, Media and Publicity of EFCC, Dele Oyewale and made available to New Telegraph.

The charges against Terhemba read thus: “That you, Damian Oragbai Terhemba between 2017 and 2018 in Makurdi within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, being entrusted with the sum of N1,906,000 (One Million, Nine Hundred and Six Thousand Naira only) by one Iortule Aondowase for the purchase of a Toyota Corolla car 2005 model, but dishonestly misappropriated the said sum and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 312 of the Penal code (CAP) 124 Laws of Benue state, and punishable under Section 313 of the same law.”

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecuting Counsel, G. G. Chia-Yakua therefore requested for a trial date.

But, Counsel to the defendant, I. M. Mari appealed to the court to grant his client bail on liberal grounds.

Presiding Judge, Justice Ikpambese, therefore granted bail to the suspect in the sum of N500,000, with one surety in like sum.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Edo discharges six more patients, tests 5050 residents, clears 1834 suspected cases

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Edo State Government has announced the recovery and discharge of six more coronavirus (COVID-19) patients who have now tested negative for the virus and cleared to reunite with the society, following their treatment at various isolation facilities in the state. The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin […]
Metro & Crime

Prominent broadcaster, Dan Foster, dies

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Notable broadcaster, Dan Foster, popularly known as The Big Dawg, is dead. New Telegraph learnt that the popular radio personality reportedly died yesterday of COVID-19. Before his death, Foster had worked with Cool FM, Inspiration FM, City FM and Classic FM. Formerly an Idol series judge, he also held a similar position with the Got […]
Metro & Crime

Mob lynches father of three mistaken for robber

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

…victim’s family cries for justice An angry mob has beaten a 45-year-old carpenter, Mr. Olufalayi Obadare, to death at the Olujoda area of Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State. A witness said the father of three was killed about 5p.m., on Wednesday when some youths, who mistook him for a robber, descended on Obadare for roaming the streets […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: