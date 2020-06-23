EFCC arraigns man in Benue for alleged N2m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi zonal office Tuesday arraigned one Damian Oragbai Terhemba at a High Court for diverting about N2 million meant for the purchase of a car.

Terhemba was arraigned before Justice M.A Ikpambese on a one-count charge for dishonestly misappropriating the sum of N1,906,000 meant for the purchase of a Toyota Corolla car 2005 model.

The arraignment was contained in statement by the Head, Media and Publicity of EFCC, Dele Oyewale and made available to New Telegraph.

The charges against Terhemba read thus: “That you, Damian Oragbai Terhemba between 2017 and 2018 in Makurdi within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, being entrusted with the sum of N1,906,000 (One Million, Nine Hundred and Six Thousand Naira only) by one Iortule Aondowase for the purchase of a Toyota Corolla car 2005 model, but dishonestly misappropriated the said sum and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 312 of the Penal code (CAP) 124 Laws of Benue state, and punishable under Section 313 of the same law.”

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecuting Counsel, G. G. Chia-Yakua therefore requested for a trial date.

But, Counsel to the defendant, I. M. Mari appealed to the court to grant his client bail on liberal grounds.

Presiding Judge, Justice Ikpambese, therefore granted bail to the suspect in the sum of N500,000, with one surety in like sum.

