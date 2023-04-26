EFCC Arraigns Ondo Speaker Over ‘N2.4m Fraud’

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arraigned the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Bamidele Oloyelogun, over allegations of fraud. Oloyelogun was arraigned alongside Felemu Bankole, a lawmaker representing the Akoko south-west constituency 2, and Segun Bankole, a staff of the assembly.

Iroju Ogundeji, a for – mer Deputy Speaker of the Assembly had peti – tioned the EFCC, alleg – ing that the defendants conspired to share N2.4 million meant for a seminar in Lagos which they never attended.

Ogundeji said the seminar which was scheduled for December 11 and 12, 2019, “was aimed at institutional productivity, consciousness and excellence in service among workers and organisations in both public and private sectors, to accord workers and organisations the platform in achieving high productivity as well as giving impetus to the seminar in charting the pathway in revitalizing the educational sector”.

However, the petitioner alleged that no such seminar was or – ganised and that the N2.4 million released by the state’s Ministry of Finance went to private pockets.