EFCC arraigns school dropout over $350, 000 fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a 21- year-old secondary school dropout, Omesu Christian Chimdu, before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of a Lagos Special Offences Court in Ikeja for allegedly swindling a Korean woman living in the United States of the sum of $350,000 using digital cryptocurrency Bitcoin. Chimdu was docked by the anti-graft agency on an 11-count charge of possession of document containing false pretence, forgery of document, obtaining under false pretence and stealing.

He however pleaded not guilty to the charge. Afterwards, defence lawyer, Yemisi Olatunde, informed the court that the defendant is currently discussing with the EFCC over a plea bargain agreement in which he will be willing to forfeit everything found in his possession.

“The defendant is willing to forfeit a vehicle worth N36 million and also some bitcoin worth over N27 million. This is in addition to some money in his bank account, over N2 million”, Olatunde said.

The lawyer also pleaded with the court to allow his client to be kept in EFCC’s custody to speed up discussions on the plea bargain arrangement and to allow him receive further treatment on his swollen legs.

Responding, EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, informed the court that defendant suffered a broken leg when he attempted to evade arrest by jumping from a story building. In a Bench ruling, Justice Taiwo granted the defence lawyer’s request for the defendant to remain in EFCC’s custody for medical attention.

Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to September 13, 2021.

The offences which were alleged to have been committed by the defendant between April and May 2021 in Lagos were said to have contravened Sections 1(3), 6 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act of 2006, 280(2), 363 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015, 280(2) and punishable under Sections 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act of 2006, 287,365(3)(g)(v) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

