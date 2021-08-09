Law

EFCC arraigns school dropout over $350, 000 fraud

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a 21- year-old secondary school dropout, Omesu Christian Chimdu, before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of a Lagos Special Offences Court in Ikeja for allegedly swindling a Korean woman living in the United States of the sum of $350,000 using digital cryptocurrency Bitcoin. Chimdu was docked by the anti-graft agency on an 11-count charge of possession of document containing false pretence, forgery of document, obtaining under false pretence and stealing.

 

He however pleaded not guilty to the charge. Afterwards, defence lawyer, Yemisi Olatunde, informed the court that the defendant is currently discussing with the EFCC over a plea bargain agreement in which he will be willing to forfeit everything found in his possession.

 

 

“The defendant is willing to forfeit a vehicle worth N36 million and also some bitcoin worth over N27 million. This is in addition to some money in his bank account, over N2 million”, Olatunde said.

 

The lawyer also pleaded with the court to allow his client to be kept in EFCC’s custody to speed up discussions on the plea bargain arrangement and to allow him receive further treatment on his swollen legs.

 

Responding, EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, informed the court that defendant suffered a broken leg when he attempted to evade arrest by jumping from a story building. In a Bench ruling, Justice Taiwo granted the defence lawyer’s request for the defendant to remain in EFCC’s custody for medical attention.

 

Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to September 13, 2021.

 

The offences which were alleged to have been committed by the defendant between April and May 2021 in Lagos were said to have contravened Sections 1(3), 6 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act of 2006, 280(2), 363 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015, 280(2) and punishable under Sections 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act of 2006, 287,365(3)(g)(v) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Law

Police dock man for stealing

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A 28-year-old man, Sunday Yaya, was at the weekend arraigned before an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court in Isabo for allegedly stealing items worth N8million, property of National Blood Transfusion Service. The defendant, who lived at ABC compound, Mawuko in Abeokuta, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.   Prosecutor Balogun Lawrence told the court […]
Law

‘Pupilage inspired professionalism in my law career’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Grace Ibukunoluwa Aborisade hails from Saki West Local Government Area of Oyo State. Aborisade, who obtained her LL.B at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Ile-Ife and attended Bagauda Law School Campus in Kano, was called to Bar in 2017. She told JOHN CHIKEZIE how her journey into the law profession began   Background   I […]
Law

Row over FG’s handover of National Theatre to banks

Posted on Author Foluso Ogunmodede

Days after the federal government officially handed over National Arts Theatre Complex at Iganmu in Lagos to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Banks under the aegis of Bankers’ Committee for renovation of the facility, parties in a suit before the Lagos division of the Federal High Court has protested against the handover. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica