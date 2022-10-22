News

EFCC arraigns Shasore over corrupt offers to public officers

For the second time running, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arraigned the former Attorney- General of Lagos State and Commissioner for Justice, Olasupo Shasore (SAN), before Justice Mojisola Dada of an Ikeja Special Offences Court.

The SAN was docked before Justice Dada on a two-count charge bordering on alleged corrupt offers to public officers. It would be recalled that Shasore was on Thursday arraigned before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on a fourcount charge of money laundering. However, Shasore pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge bordering on corrupt officers contrary to Section 9 (1) (a) (b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2020.

As a result of Shasore’s not-guilty plea posture, the lawyer to the EFCC, Bala Sanga, asked for a trial date to prove the allegation against the SAN. But Shasore’s counsel, Yemi Candide-Johnson (SAN), requested for his bail on liberal terms or self-recognisance, arguing that Shasore, is not a flight risk and that the alleged offences are bailable. Justice Dada granted Shasore bail and released him to his lawyer with a promise to undertake to present him to the court during the trial which is to commence on December 6.

 

