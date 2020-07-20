News

EFCC arraigns two Benue pension officials over alleged N19m for

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Benue zonal office, Monday arraigned the duo of Victor Gabriel Charles and John Aboyi Omaku before Justice Moris Ikpambese of the Benue State High Court, Makurdi over alleged conspiracy and misappropriation of pension funds to the tune of N19million.
Charles, a former Vice Chairman, Nigerian Union of Pensioners, (NUP) and Omaku, former Branch Chairman of the union, Benue State chapter, were arraigned on two-count charges of fraud to which they pleaded not guilty.
Count one of the charge reads:”That you, Victor Gabriel Charles and John Aboyi Omakwu on 19th September, 2013 in Makurdi, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court being entrusted with funds of Nigerian Union of Pensioners, Benue State Chapter Makurdi, agreed to dishonestly misappropriate N19,000,000 and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 96 of the Penal Code (CAP) 124 Laws of Benue State, and punishable under Section 97 of the same Law.”
Following their pleas, prosecution counsel, George Chia-Yakua asked the court for a commencement date of trial, while Barnabas Iorheghem, who appeared for the first defendant (Charles), urged the court to admit his client to bail on liberal terms.
Yakua noted that the defendant has been on EFCC’s administrative bail and has not failed to respond to any of the Commission’s invitations. Ikwe Adakole, counsel to the second defendant (Omakwu) adopted the submissions of counsel to the first defendant in asking for bail for his client.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Boko Haram insurgency cost North-East over $9.2bn –Minister

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

The Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Developments, Hajiya Safiya Umar Faruq, yesterday said the devastation caused by over a decade long Boko Haram insurgency had cost the North-East over $9.2 billion. The minister, who said this while speaking at the launch and handing over of operational security vehicles to the Armed Forces, […]
News Top Stories

Defection: Nothing attractive in APC –PDP Govs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

•Say Bello’s claim diversionary   Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have said there is nothing attractive in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to warrant any of them defecting to the party. The governors were reacting to an allegation by the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello that about 10 PDP […]
News

Ondo guber: Unity Forum, friends purchase APC nomination forms for Oke

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim and Onyekachi Eze

Akeredolu is a lone figure, says PDP aspirant Members of the Unity Forum and friends of governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Chief Olusola Oke, have purchased the expression of interest and nomination forms for the governorship ticket of the party. The members and friends numbering not fewer than 25 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: