EFCC arraigns woman, 22, for alleged N43.5m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) yesterday arraigned a 22-year-old woman, Miracle Enodano before an Ikeja Special Offences Court for alleged N43.5 million fraud. Enodano is arraigned on eightcount charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretence and theft. She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

 

EFCC counsel, Ahmed Yerima alleged that the defendant fraudulently obtained N43.5 million from the complainant, Mr Adedoyin Balogun, by inducing him to execute a segregated trading contract agreement to be managed by a broker, Hot Markets Nigeria Ltd as an investment.

Yerima said the defendant had an understanding with the complainant that after six months of the investment, she would give him 60 per cent of the total investment as return, a representation she knew to be false.

The prosecutor said that the defendant committed the offence with SGMX Resources Ltd and Ben Enodano, at large between January and March 2021 in Lagos. The defence counsel, Mrs Abiodun Adepoju, in her 12 paragraph affidavits on bail application dated July 18, prayed the court to grant her client bail on liberal terms. Adepoju argued that the defendant had credible family members who were ready to stand as sureties for her.

The EFCC counsel, however, objected to the defendant’s bail application in a counter affidavit dated July 22. The prosecutor argued that the defendant was being charged with serious crime, but he left it at the discretion of the court.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo admitted the defendant to N10 million bail with two sureties in like sum. Taiwo ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and one of the sureties must be related by blood.

 

