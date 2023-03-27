EFCC Arrest: No Plan To Flee Nigeria After May 29 – Wike

Following the revelation by the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdualrasheed Bawa that the commission is set to go after corrupt Governors after their tenure expiration, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said he won’t run away from Nigeria due to the fear of the anti-graft arrest.

Governor Wike who spoke on Monday during his appearance on the Channels Television Breakfast Programme said he would gladly honour the EFCC if invited at the end of his tenure on May 29.

Speaking in reaction to Bawa’s revelation, Wike said he’s not bothered by the threat to arrest governors at the end of their tenure.

Wike who is suspected to be one of the governors under the radar of the EFCC said he is not bothered by the threat of the anti-graft agency to arrest governors after their exit from office, adding that he will not run away from Nigeria before or after handing over to his successor.

“I’m not going to run away because of EFCC. Why should they invite me? If they invite me, I will honour their invitation. I will not run away,” Wike said.

Like this: Like Loading...