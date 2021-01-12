Metro & Crime

EFCC arrests 10 for internet fraud, recovers cars

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja Comment(0)

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said its Lagos Zonal Office had arrested 10 suspects in connection with computer-related fraud.

 

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, made the disclosure in a statement.

 

Uwujaren gave the names of the suspects as Jonathan Daniel Adebayo, Lawal Waidi Seun, Adeosun Joseph, Taiwo Gbemileke, Oseni Omotayo, Emmanuel Fakiyesi, Rasheed Ogunlana, Oladunni Segun, Sowunmi Rotimi and Efetobore Prince Wilfred.

 

He said: “They were arrested on Saturday, January 9, 2021 during an early morning operation at the Alagbado area of Lagos, following credible intelligence received by the commission about their alleged criminal activities.

 

“Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest are cars, mobile phones, laptop computers, passports, a digital video recorder and a cheque book.

 

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

3,215 children under five died in five years – NPC study

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

The National Population Commission (NPC), has said a total of 3,215 under five-year-old Nigerian children, died of various causes between 2013 to 2018 in the country. The Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Nasir Isa Kwarra, stated this Thursday, during the dissemination of the 2019 Verbal And Social Autopsy (VASA), study report, which held at the […]
Metro & Crime News

32 held for kidnapping, robbery in Adamawa

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Yola

Police in Adamawa State have arrested 32 suspected criminals for alleged kidnapping and armed robbery in parts of the state. Parading the suspects in Yola yesterday, the state Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju, said men of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit arrested the suspects.   The commissioner said the achievement was made possible because of the support […]
Metro & Crime

Dad, two sons, in-law die in Calabar explosion

Posted on Author Clement James Calabar

  At least four people lost their lives when adulterated kerosene exploded in Cross River State. The incident occurred on Monday night at Ikot Ekpo community, Calabar. The victims were a 45-yearold man, his two sons and an in-law.   They were identified as Esuabana Thomas Okon (father), Okon Esua Thomas (14) and 12-year-old Edet […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica