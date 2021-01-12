EFCC arrests 10 for internet fraud, recovers cars

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said its Lagos Zonal Office had arrested 10 suspects in connection with computer-related fraud.

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, made the disclosure in a statement.

Uwujaren gave the names of the suspects as Jonathan Daniel Adebayo, Lawal Waidi Seun, Adeosun Joseph, Taiwo Gbemileke, Oseni Omotayo, Emmanuel Fakiyesi, Rasheed Ogunlana, Oladunni Segun, Sowunmi Rotimi and Efetobore Prince Wilfred.

He said: “They were arrested on Saturday, January 9, 2021 during an early morning operation at the Alagbado area of Lagos, following credible intelligence received by the commission about their alleged criminal activities.

“Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest are cars, mobile phones, laptop computers, passports, a digital video recorder and a cheque book.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

