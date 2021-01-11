News

EFCC arrests 10 suspected internet fraudsters

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has said that operatives attached to its Lagos zonal office arrested 10 suspects in connection computer-related fraud.

Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, made the disclosure in a statement
Uwujaren gave the names of the suspects as: The suspects are:  Jonathan Daniel Adebayo, Lawal Waidi Seun, Adeosun Joseph, Taiwo Gbemileke, Oseni Omotayo, Emmanuel Fakiyesi, Rasheed Ogunlana, Oladunni Segun, Sowunmi Rotimi and Efetobore Prince Wilfred.
“They were arrested on Saturday, January 9, 2021 during an early morning operation in the Alagbado area of Lagos, following credible intelligence received by the Commission about their alleged criminal activities.
“Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest are cars, mobile phones, laptop computers, passports, a digital video recorder and a chequebook,” he said.
They will be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Reps worry over projected N200bn unclaimed dividends

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives Wednesday expressed concerns over the projection that unclaimed dividends will hit N200 billion by the end of 2020. Chairman of the House Committee on Capital Markets and Institutions, Hon. Babangida Ibrahim (APC, Katsina) made the observation at an investigative public hearing on on Wednesday in Abuja. He said the projection was […]
News

GBV: Aisha Buhari calls for harmonisation of laws

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has called for harmonisation of existing laws in the fight against Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the country. Represented by the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, at an interactive forum on GBV hosted by the Nigeria Governors Wives Against (NGVA- GBV), Buhari said experiences had shown that any meaningful […]
News

Corruption: Vatican police carry out new raid

Posted on Author Reporter

  Vatican police have raided the department in charge of maintenance and restoration at St Peter’s Basilica, seizing documents and computers for an investigation into suspected corruption. Tuesday’s raid was similar to one last October that involved another investigation into a separate department over the purchase of a building in London, reports al-Jazeera. A statement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica