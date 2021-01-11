EFCC arrests 10 suspected internet fraudsters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has said that operatives attached to its Lagos zonal office arrested 10 suspects in connection computer-related fraud.

Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, made the disclosure in a statement

Uwujaren gave the names of the suspects as: The suspects are: Jonathan Daniel Adebayo, Lawal Waidi Seun, Adeosun Joseph, Taiwo Gbemileke, Oseni Omotayo, Emmanuel Fakiyesi, Rasheed Ogunlana, Oladunni Segun, Sowunmi Rotimi and Efetobore Prince Wilfred.

“They were arrested on Saturday, January 9, 2021 during an early morning operation in the Alagbado area of Lagos, following credible intelligence received by the Commission about their alleged criminal activities.

“Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest are cars, mobile phones, laptop computers, passports, a digital video recorder and a chequebook,” he said.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.