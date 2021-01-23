EFCC arrests 11 internet fraud suspects in Osogbo

Operatives of the Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested 11 suspected internet fraudsters in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, who made the disclosure yesterday in a statement, said the operatives swooped on the suspects’ hideouts in the city following actionable intelligence of alleged illegal activities in the areas.

Uwujaren said: “The commission recovered 12 cars, which include three Toyota Highlander SUVs, one Mercedes Benz GLK 350 SUV, One Acura SUV, two Honda Crosstour, two Toyota Venza and three other Toyota brands.”

