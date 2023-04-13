EFCC Arrests 11 Suspected Internet Fraudster In Maiduguri

The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday nabbed 11 internet fraudsters in Jere and Maiduguri Local Government Areas of Borno State.

The anti-graft who disclosed this in a statement issued by the agency’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren in Abuja said the suspects were arrested in a sting operation following credible intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

According to him, the suspects who were arrested on Wednesday include Olatunji Sherif, Bright Felix, Jude Magaji, Jonah Jondi, Ojobaro Abdullahi, Jerry Zizighi and Micah Joseph. Others include Mari Ayuba, Ibrahim Abdullahi, Adam Abiodun and Victor Chinonso Okolieaboh. He said, “Items recovered at their residence included one Mercedes Benz GLK 350, a Toyota Corolla saloon car, smartphones, MTN 4G Wi-Fi and power banks. “The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded,” he said.