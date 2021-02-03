EFCC arrests 19 internet fraud suspects in Abuja

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFC) has arrested 19 suspects allegedly involved in internet and other related criminal activities in Abuja. The suspects were picked up from a guest house located at Mpape, a suburb of Abuja.

The Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said the arrest was made on January 29. He said: “The arrest followed actionable intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.”

Uwujaren gave the names of the suspects as Sheyi Abimbola, Ogunsanmi Mola, Akinyemi Ayomide, Babatunde Owoeye, Ife-Oluwa Gbadebo, Friday Owocho, Olorunwa Emmanuel, Jibrin Sediq, Jonah Maxwell, Ibrahim Mustapha and Shaibu Chris.

Others are Gabriel Ekele, Kolawole Omitogun, Washma Samuel, Yusuf Ayomide Abdulazeez, Moshood Awowole, Farouk Olamilekan, Adebayo Samuel and Lekan Olufowobi. Items recovered from them, Uwujaren added, included mobile phones and laptops containing various incriminating documents. According to him, they will be arraigned as soon as investigation is concluded.

