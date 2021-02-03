Metro & Crime

EFCC arrests 19 internet fraud suspects in Abuja

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFC) has arrested 19 suspects allegedly involved in internet and other related criminal activities in Abuja. The suspects were picked up from a guest house located at Mpape, a suburb of Abuja.

The Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said the arrest was made on January 29. He said: “The arrest followed actionable intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.”

Uwujaren gave the names of the suspects as Sheyi Abimbola, Ogunsanmi Mola, Akinyemi Ayomide, Babatunde Owoeye, Ife-Oluwa Gbadebo, Friday Owocho, Olorunwa Emmanuel, Jibrin Sediq, Jonah Maxwell, Ibrahim Mustapha and Shaibu Chris.

Others are Gabriel Ekele, Kolawole Omitogun, Washma Samuel, Yusuf Ayomide Abdulazeez, Moshood Awowole, Farouk Olamilekan, Adebayo Samuel and Lekan Olufowobi. Items recovered from them, Uwujaren added, included mobile phones and laptops containing various incriminating documents. According to him, they will be arraigned as soon as investigation is concluded.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Herders kill lawyer, wife, blindman in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

I won’t succumb to attacks by terrorists –Ortom Gunmen suspected to be armed Fulani herdsmen yesterday killed a prominent lawyer, Moses Udam, his wife and a blindman, Nyikyor Mazugu, at Agboughol community in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State. The herdsmen, who were without cattle, invaded the area about midnight when most people were […]
Metro & Crime

Roads’ refund: We received only N27bn, not N38bn – Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State government at the weekend said it only received N27 billion from the Federal Government as against the N38 billion approved in the middle of last year as refund for the road projects executed by the state.   The Federal Government, had during one of the Federal Executive Council meeting in June last […]
Metro & Crime

Hoodlums shoot 4 persons in Ibadan, cart away N800,000 from looted shop

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Some young individuals on Sunday evening threw sanity to the winds in some parts of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, as hoodlums unleashed violence on the Oranyan community where four people were shot. Also, vehicles and shops were looted while the fracas lasted as one of the victims, who gave his name as Badmus Yusuf, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica