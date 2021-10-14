EFCC arrests 22 Internet fraud suspects in Ogbomoso

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Command, yesterday, arrested 22 ‘Yahoo’ Boys for alleged involvement in Internet fraud activities. According to the Head, Media of the anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, the suspects were: Akintunde Ibrahim Olajide, Yusuf Taiye Afeez, Jimoh Idris Okikiola, Adeyemo Wariz Adegoke, Ademola Olalekan Saheed, Anif Abayomi Busayo, Oriade Sunday Oluwatobi, Ajadi Opeyemi Damilola, Peter Akanji Blessing, Olaoluwa Felix Oguniran, Agbei Shola Peter, Toheeb Adeagbo Tola, Ajayi Akinyinka Umar. O t h e r s include: Ibrahim Opeyemi Ishola, Samson Shonubi Oluwafemi, Oki Kayode Oluwadunsi, Durosamo Te m i t o p e Dickson, Akinremi Ridwan Abiodun, Ahmed Ogunyele and Olawore Ridwan Olalekan.

The EFCC said that the suspects were apprehended during an operation at their hideout in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, based on intelligence on their alleged criminal activities. At the point of their arrest, five cars, several mobile phones, laptops and other incriminating documents were recovered from them. “Twenty of the 22 suspects have been indicted by the investigation and will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded,” the release stated.

Like this: Like Loading...