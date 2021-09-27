EFCC arrests 26 Yahoo impersonators in Delta

Metro & Crime

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has swooped on over 25 alleged Yahoo impersonators in Asaba, the Delta State capital for allegedly being in possession of fraudulent documents with which unsuspecting foreign nationals and local investors are defrauded.

 

The suspects, were raided at their hideouts in different locations, including Chiemeke Onochie, IV Street, Parkinson and Jonathan Monye Street, within Asaba metropolis.

 

The suspects include, one Joseph Diamond  Olisa, Frank Sunday, Jefferey Nwabunike, Egonu Ikechukwu, Onwudiachi Martins, Calvin Emmanuel Ojara, Afoye Powede Joshua, Chima Bright Ojara, Ezeabia Lucy, Ossai Chioma, Okoh Ekene, Okoduwa Bright, Ofili Junior and Ejimofor Celestine.

 

Others are, Ohuhwai Charles, Adudu Nonso, Jude Omonike Akon, Chibuike Nnanna Ife, Bieni Collins, Ebuka Ekechi, Ossai Okey, Micheal Emmanuel Chukwuka, Okonkwo  Chukwuemeka Promise, Iyoha Oseiwe Frankie, Ezeabia Prince Chinedu and Chukuma Paul.

 

The raid triggered panic as youths in the practice of the crime suspended nightlife and abandoned their rooms in hotels along the popular Mariam Babangida Way, DBS road and Midwifery Market axis of the town to seek asylum in remote areas of the state.

 

A top operative at the Department of Security Service (DSS), in Asaba, (names withheld), yester-  poday said the operation was carried out in conjunction with their counterparts from the Enugu Zonal Command.

 

He said the suspects were 26 internet fraudsters from various states in the South East and South South but chose Asaba as their base

 

.He said, “The  items recovered from them include, one Lexus RX350 SUV with registration number ASB-436-AM, one Toyota Camry SE with registration number BKW-132- MT, one Lexus RX350 with the registration number KTU-126- FP.

 

“Other exhibits are one Toyota Corolla with regisered  gathtration number EYC- AMB- 3 and one Toyota Venza, land document, several i-phones, laptops and other incriminating items.”

 

He said preliminary investigations have already shown that the suspects are culpable and they will be charged to court as soon as the interrogation is concluded.

