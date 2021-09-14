EFCC arrests 27 suspected illegal oil bunkerers in Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Port Harcourt Zonal Command have arrested 27 persons for allegedly engaging in illegal oil bunkering, known as kpofire in local parlance.

The EFCC head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement, said the suspects were arrested last Friday at Ahoada Local Government Area of Rivers State.

According to Uwajaren, the suspects are: Mohammad Bello; Abubarkar Umar; Abdulkarim Ibrahim; Mohammad Bashimu; Bello Mohammad, Abdullahi Murtala; Paul Paparo man; Abdullahi Ibrahim; Usman Abdulahi; Illiyasu Ibrahim and Idris Dahiru.

Others are Hussaini Yaiu; Bala Audu; Ibrahim Muhammad; Auwal Abdulsalam; Laminu Yusuf; Suleiman Abubarkar; Abdulahi Musa; Mamuda Abdulahi; Edima Samuel Gospel; Nural Abdulahi; Dauda Adamu; Adamu Ibrahim; Ali Abah; Sabiu Sani, Azumi Blaik and Keshim Ordu.

He said the suspects were arrested in a random raid conducted by the EFCC based on verified intelligence on their alleged illegal oil bunkering activities.

Uwajuren noted that in the course of the arrest, large quantities of products suspected to be illegally- refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) were found with them.

Like this: Like Loading...