EFCC arrests 29 Internet fraudsters in Ibadan, 18 in Kogi

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested 29 Internet fraud suspects in a sting operation at Omi-Adio area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

This is as the Ilorin zonal command of the agency also arrested 18 suspected Internet fraud suspects in Lokoja, Kogi State. The Ibadan suspects according to the Head, Media and Publicity of the anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, are: Abdullahi Kehinde Tawab, Ayomide Alase Abiodun, Hassan Larla Olamilekan, Makinde Adebowale Saheed, Tofunmi Oyebade Segun, Rotimi Gbadamosi Ayomide, Igbamidun Joshua Olamiposi, Gbadamosi Samson Tobiloba, and Qodir Ayoola Babalola.

Others paraded included: Frank Obi Ogechukwu, Olawale Abowaba Joshua, Dauda Kareem Oladayo, Hammed Dauda Akanji, Yusuf Akorede Abiodun and Haruna Adedoyin Kayode, Yusuf Lawale Raji, Adejare Ayuba Olamide, and Owolabi Gbadamosi Moses.

The remaining are: Victor Salami Gbenga, Abdullahi Teslim Taiwo, Oluwaseun Abowaba Samuel, Alase Ayodele Philip, Oduola Kunmi Ireola, Ajayi Olumide Olamilekan, Opeyemi Samuel Enitan, Yusuf Ayobami Qudus, Atanda Jamiu Olamide, Ibrahim Bashit Alade and Ilori Peter Oladapo. Items said to have been recovered from the suspects included: mobile phones, laptops, two motor-bikes, one i-watch, video games and jewelry.

The agency has said that all the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the investiga tions were concluded.

The suspects in Lokoja were arrested on August 3, 2022 following actionable intelligence and hours of surveillance by the operatives of the anti-graft agency to smoke out the suspected fraudsters from their hideouts.

Among the suspects are two siblings – Bala Abdulkarim and Ayuba Bala. Others are Adebayo Olubunmi, Yusuf Salawu, Victor Yakubu, Victor Udeh, Abutu Francis, Moses Akeji, Aiyegbe ThankGod, Eniola Adeniji, Abraham Ayodele, Julius Omowale, Samuel Onojah, Saka Ojo, Isaac Emmanuel, Yusuf Mohammed, Ibrahim Musa and Omaonu Victor.

