EFCC arrests 3 suspected internet fraudsters in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

In a renewed onslaught against corruption and illegal movement of cash through the nation’s airports, operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested three internet fraud suspects at the Ilorin International Airport. They are Olawale Ipadeola, Opeyemi Badmus and Wasiu Babatunde.

The suspects were arrested yesterday, except Wasiu whose arrest reportedly happened on Saturday following actionable intelligence. The two other suspects (Ola  wale and Opeyemi), who flew in from Lagos, landed at the Ilorin airport around 1156hours, into the waiting hands of eagle-eyed operatives of the EFCC.

 

Preliminary investigations about their activities, according to the EFCC, showed that the suspects allegedly possessed several fraudulent documents on their devices, adding that upon investigation, the suspects confessed to the crime and admitted ownership of different brands of phones and laptops recovered from them at the point of arrest.

The suspects, EFCC said, would be charged to court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

