EFCC arrests 30 suspected fraudsters, recovers 10 exotic cars

Officials of the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 30 suspected internet fraudsters otherwise called Yahoo-Yahoo Boys, in Ilorin, Kwara State. The EFCC listed the suspects as Adigun Oladapo, Olamilekan Ogunsola, Fuad Abidemi, Haastrup Samuel, Olamide Adeyemi, Akinola Abideen, Ebenezer Haastrup, Kehinde Adeyemi, Quadri Kareem, Abubakar Abdulbashit, Damilola Akinola, Ola-Oluwa Samuel, David Oyewole, Mojereola Toheeb, Isaac Chikezie, Joshua Chiekezie, Abdulsalam Opeyemi and Abawonjo Abdulazeez. Others are Ganiyu Olanrewaju, Adeleke Ibrahim, Taiwo Ganiyu, Oke Gideon, Olakunle Adebisi, Ajani Samuel, Joshua Ogizien, Sodiq Olasupo, Olamilekan Mubarak, Adeniyi Olashile, Rotimi Adeyemi and Rasaq Olanrewaju. The suspects, who are mostly students, were arrested at different locations within the state capital following actionable intelligence reportedly received by the agency on their criminal activities. Items said recovered from them included 10 exotic cars, mobile phones, laptops, charms and several incriminating documents.

