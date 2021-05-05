Metro & Crime

EFCC arrests 30 suspected 'Yahoo-Yahoo Boys' in Ilorin

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 30 alleged internet fraudsters, also known as ‘Yahoo-Yahoo Boys’, in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.
The suspects, according to EFCC statement, include: Adigun Oladapo, Olamilekan Ogunsola, Fuad Abidemi, Haastrup Samuel, Olamide Adeyemi, Akinola Abideen, Ebenezer Haastrup, Kehinde Adeyemi, Quadri Kareem, Abubakar Abdulbashit, Damilola Akinola, Ola-Oluwa Samuel, David Oyewole, Mojereola Toheeb, Isaac Chikezie, Joshua Chiekezie, Abdulsalam Opeyemi and Abawonjo Abdulazeez.
Others are: Ganiyu Olanrewaju, Adeleke Ibrahim, Taiwo Ganiyu, Oke Gideon, Olakunle Adebisi, Ajani Samuel, Joshua Ogizien, Sodiq Olasupo, Olamilekan Mubarak, Adeniyi Olashile, Rotimi Adeyemi and Rasaq Olanrewaju.
The suspects, who are mostly students, were arrested at different locations within the state capital following actionable intelligence reportedly received by the agency on their criminal activities.
Items said to have been recovered from them include 10 exotic cars, mobile phones, laptops, charms and several incriminating documents

