EFCC Arrests 33 Yahoo Boys, Recovers 4 Cars, 43 Phones, Others

A total of forty-three mobile phones, 8 laptops, 1 point of sale (POS) terminal, and four vehicles, including sedans and an SUV were recovered on Thursday, as men of the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) swooped on a cyber fraudsters den in Owerri, Imo State.

Disclosing this on its verified Twitter handle, the anti-graft agency also displayed images of the item recovered and the suspects’ backing cameras.

The commission said the arrest was made possible after instituting a “sting operation following actionable intelligence.”

As contained in the release, the suspects are Chukwu Frank Chinonso, Nnaji Ifeanyi Christian, Ezeji Princewill Chimezie, Ogbonna Georgeswill Ndubuisi, Onuoha Daniel Chimaobi, Ekwusa Gerald Idiakachi, Echefulachi Divine Echefulachi, Ike Simon Chisom, Ike Michael Chimezie, Dike Princewill Chinanu,

Okorie Gabriel Chigozie, Matthew Izu Ofoha, Osakwe Godswill, Dickson, Nlemadim Godstime Izuchukwu, and Njoku Gerald Chukwuebuka.

Others are Ubeachu Cannan Ikedi, Duru Ebuka Emmanuel, Ajoko Nzubechi God’swill, Onyimadu Alozieuwa Franklin, Akubueze Uchechukwu Franklin, Manji Gotom Sabastine, Uwandu bright Ogochukwu, Ubah Kingsley Chidozie, Chibueze Nelson Kennedy, Okwute Johnson Onyedikachi,…

…Ebuka Wisdom Obioma, Obiechefu Nmesonma David, Nwoke chibuzo Favour, Mensah Chisaraokwu Kelechi, Chigaemezu John Bright, Chikwado Christian Nmesoma, Nwoke Chukwuemeka, and Christopher.

The statement also revealed that “the suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.”

