EFCC arrests 34 internet fraud suspects in Ogun, Delta

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 34 internet fraud suspects in Ogun and Delta states respectively. While 24 of the suspected ‘Yahoo boys’ were apprehended in Ogun State on March 21, 10 others were nabbed in Delta State on March 26. Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, made the disclosure in a statement yesterday. “Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 24 suspected in internet fraudsters in Ogun State.

‘‘They were arrested at their various residences in the Sango area of Ogun State, on March 21, 2021, following intelligence reports received by the Commission about their involvement in the alleged criminal activities”, Uwujaren said. Items recovered during the operation, he added, include exotic cars, mobile phones of various brands, laptop computers, Wi-Fi and modem devices. On the operation in Oghara, Delta State, the commission said its operatives in Benin Zonal Office, effected the arrest in the wee hours of Friday.

“Items recovered from the suspects include laptop computers, phones, Mercedes- Benz 350 4Matic and C330. “The suspects have made useful statements and will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are completed”, the anti-graft agency said.

