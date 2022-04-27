EFCC arrests 34 suspected Internet fraudsters in Kwara, Ekiti states

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 34 suspected internet fraudsters in Ekiti and Kwara states.

According to the Head, Media and Publicity of the anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, the suspects, comprising 28 males and two females, were arrested at different locations in Ado-Ekiti based on credible intelligence obtained by the Command.

Items reportedly recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include six exotic cars worth millions of naira, 47 different brands of phones and 16 laptops.

In a related development, operatives of the Command also arrested four persons suspected to have been involved in similar offences over the weekend in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

