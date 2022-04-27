Metro & Crime

EFCC arrests 34 suspected Internet fraudsters in Kwara, Ekiti states

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 34 suspected internet fraudsters in Ekiti and Kwara states.

According to the Head, Media and Publicity of the anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, the suspects, comprising 28 males and two females, were arrested at different locations in Ado-Ekiti based on credible intelligence obtained by the Command.

Items reportedly recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include six exotic cars worth millions of naira, 47 different brands of phones and 16 laptops.

In a related development, operatives of the Command also arrested four persons suspected to have been involved in similar offences over the weekend in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Court fixes Jan 20 for trial of men accused of allegedly stealing N415m from Dangote

Posted on Author John Chikezie

An Ikeja High Court Monday fixed January 20, 2021 for continuation of trial of nine accused persons arraigned for allegedly stealing the sum of N451million from Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc.   The case was fixed for that date by Justice Sedoten Ogunsanya following the absence of the prosecuting counsel for the Special Fraud Unit of the […]
Metro & Crime

Banditry: NSCDC arrests informant in Sokoto

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has arrested an informant for bandits in Tureta Local Government Area (LGA) of Sokoto State. The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr Muhammad Dada said this while addressing newsmen on Monday in Sokoto. Dada accused informants of sustaining banditry in the state and if […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Hoodlums attack RRS operatives in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hoodlums, on Monday, attacked operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos state police command. The attack occurred at Herbert Macaulay way, Yaba area of the state. There has been an outbreak of violence in some parts of the country amid the ongoing #EndSARS protests. According to a witness, the thugs attacked […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica