EFCC arrests 37 youths in Oyo over alleged Internet fraud

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan Comment(0)

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Friday arrested 37 suspected Internet fraudsters in Oyo and its metropolis.

 

The suspects, according to the Head of Media of the anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, were arrested within Ibadan city and Oyo town, Oyo State, following intelligence report on their alleged involvement in Internet fraud.

 

The EFCC gave the names of the suspects to include: Kehinde Emmanuel Ayoola, Adewale Adeparosi Samson, Adeniran Tijesunmi Ayobami, Abiodun Olamide, Olaoye Afolabi Bolarinwa, Ajibade Sodiq Ayodeji, Babalola Opeyemi David, Fatunbi Gboluwaga Oludotun, Abdusalam Mojeeb Ololade, Taiwo Emmanuel Olaoluwa and Oyewole Oyewunmi Fred.

 

Others are Akinboade Fatai Jimmy, Oyewole Samod, Ishola Akinyemi Labayo, Ayinde Oluwasegun Ridwan, Oladokun Abdulkadri Akolade, Adebayo Dare Basit, Adebayo Tola Kudus, Oladeji Joseph Popoola, Samuel Ayomide, Oladoja Oluwaseun Peter, Olakunbi Feranmi Ayodeji, Khalid Mohammed, Salimon Sodiq and Oparemi Ayomide James. Uwujaren in the release made available to newsmen yesterday said that “the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

