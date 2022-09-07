EFCC arrests 40 alleged Internet fraudsters in Lagos

Yemi Olakitan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), announced Wednesday that operatives from the Lagos Zonal Command of the commission had detained 40 individuals believed to be perpetrating internet fraud in various parts of Lagos State.

They were taken into custody between August 29 and September 1, in the Awoyaya and Oral Estate areas of Lekki, following credible intelligence obtained by the anti-graft agency regarding their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud, identity theft and obtaining money under false pretences.

Laptop computers, mobile devices with fraudulent documents, and luxury automobiles were reportedly recovered from the suspects at the time of their arrest, according to the report.

The suspects will very soon be taken to court for prosecution.

