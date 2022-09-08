EFCC arrests 40 suspected Internet fraudsters in Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes C o m m i s s i o n (EFCC), yesterday announced the arrest of 40 suspected internet fraudsters in various parts of Lagos State by operatives of the state zonal command. The commission said the suspects were taken into custody on August 29 and September 1, 2022, in the Awoyaya and Oral Estate areas of Lekki, Lagos State, following credible intelligence obtained by the antigraft agency regarding their alleged involvement in computer- related fraud, identity theft, and obtaining money under false pretence The suspects in a statement released by the commission include: Doroye Olumide Joseph; Ajayi Oluwaseyi Emmanuel; Olalekan Olaniyi Akonji; Oluwadare Samuel Olawale; Oloyede Olakunle; Okon Ayomide Cornelius; Omokaro Ailele Jeffery; Oyedokun Opeyemi Abdulrazaq; Olowofela Temiday Jerry Agoh; Oluseye Ayomipo. Others are Anthony Adedolapo Dada; John Adamso Tobi; Asagba James Oluwaseun, and Ideh Rukeme Oghenetega; Samuel Abiodun; Francis Victor Oluwatobi; Ayobami Akanji; Osun Gbenga; Ajayi Femi; Adewara Oluwadamilola; Anthony Okun; Peter Nwaneri, Egbe David Morgan, Abu Mathew, Anjola Emmanuel, Olashile Gabriel, Omobolaji Solomon. The list also includes, Allen Ayoola, Odenike Sodiq, Oluwasina Temitope, Kareem Hassan, Fagbemiro Ayomide, Olaegbe Hammed, Ejede Victor, Allen Abimbola, and Confidence Atipko. Laptop computers, mobile devices with fraudulent documents, and luxury automobiles were reportedly recovered from the suspects at the time of their arrest. The suspects will soon be brought before the court for prosecution.

