EFCC arrests 50 for alleged internet fraud

Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 50 suspected internet fraudsters operating in parts of Ibadan, Oyo State. The Head, Media and Publicity of the anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, said the suspects were arrested on Friday at Alaro Sango, Agbaje Ijokoro and Apete Aladura areas of Ibadan, following information on their alleged involvement in internet fraud. The suspects were paraded in Ibadan yesterday. According to Uwujaren, 34 of the suspects have already been indicted by the EFCC investigation. He listed their names to include Badmus Abeeb, Ibrahim Ahmed, Adeyemo Babatunde, Abdulrashid Ajagbe, Olajide Okiki Peter, Hassan Yusuf Atanda, Yusuf Olasupo Salaudeen, Bello Ahmed Bamidele, Adewale Damilola Tosin, Kolawole Yusuf Olawale, Nicholas Ferdinand, Keshiro Olanrewaju. Others are: Falana Victor Dapo, Abogunrin Emmanuel, Bosun Tomiwa Tunde, Shelter Chibundo, Banjoko Idris, Adebayo Akorede, Awoyinka Afeez Ayodeji, Afonja Olarenwaju, and Akingbade Taofeek. Others, according to him, include Ezekiel Adekunle, Ganiyu Sodiq, Abioye Abiodun, Ogunbayo Daniel, John Timileyin, Ominiyi Daniel, Adeniyi Idris Sodiq, Joseph James, Adeyemi Segun Oluwaseun, Adeleke Rasheed, Saliu Tomiwa Rasheed, Itoro Edet Ime and Oseni Nasirudeen. The EFCC spokesman said some items used in perpetrating the crime were recovered from the suspects. He said the suspects would soon be soon be arraigned after investigations were concluded.

