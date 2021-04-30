EFCC arrests 67 suspected fraudsters, recovers 27 exotic cars

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested about 37 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun and Ondo states. The commission arrested 33 of the suspects in Ogun State while the remaining 34 others were apprehended in Ondo State. The EFCC recovered about 27 exotic cars from the suspects.

The Ibadan Zonal Office of the EFCC yesterday arrested the 33 suspects, also known as ‘Yahoo-Yahoo Boys’ in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The anti-graft agency said the suspects were apprehended at Adigbe, Oloke, Ibara Housing Estate Extension and Idi Ori areas of Abeokuta, following actionable intelligence earlier received on their alleged criminal activities.

The suspects are Sodiq Kotoye, Lawal Sofiu Temitope, Abiola Gabriel Oladimeji, Olufowobi Adeniyi, Lateef Taiwo, Oyebasi Damilola, Oluwatoyin Awonuga, Akinbode Azeez, Kayode Victor, Sulaimon Abdulahi,Adekona Tolani, Babatunde Rotimi, Oduwole Olatokunbo, Fatai Habeeb, Fashola Pelumi, Obitokun Olugbade, Atewojaye Oluwadamilare, Fawaz Calfos, Obadina Tobi Godfrey, and Eugushi Mumuni. Others are Ehis Hopkins, Kolawole Bankole, Balogun Toheeb, Alaka Ismail, Adebowale Babatunde, Yusuf Ajibola, Adeoye Hammed, Omolayo Odutola, Musabaudeen Azeez Ayomide, Anifowoshe Babamide, Habeeb Ibrahim, Oladimeji Odunayo Opatola and Malik Sunday.

Items recovered from the suspects included 18 cars, mobile phones, laptops and several incriminating documents. Meanwhile, the remaining 34 suspects were arrested in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State following a tip-off. Officials of the anti-graft agency from Edo State stormed the community and arrested the suspects.

The suspects are Adesuyan Ayoola, Oyesanmi Shola, Adegbole Victor, Osagie Ekiende, Akinayomide James, Okunade Jamilu, Omotoso Oluwaseyi, David Oluwatobi, Ahmed Rilwan, Saheed Odunayo, Olorunfemi Emmanuel, Obakpolor Tommy, Emmanuel Ibe, Temiloluwa Joshua, Victor Benjamin, Akinwale Oluwaseun, Ogunboye Dotun, Adeniyi Femi, Obademi Samson, and Oladunjoye Teniola. Others are Eze Raphael, Samson Fadugbagbe, Oguntimehin Bamidele, Moshood Kazeem, Oniye Damilare, Balogun Mayowa, Obadapo Wale, Ese Stephen, Atakili Pelumi, Adesumo Fatai, Olalekan, Demi Temidayo, Oshorun Joseph, and Oluwafemi Damilola Michael. After the raid, the suspects were taken to Benin, Edo State Office of the agency for further investigations. A source said some of the items recovered from the suspects included nine exotic cars, laptops computers, mobile phones, documents and identity cards. Tthe Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Iwujaren, confirmed the arrest. He said: “Yes, they were arrested and we have commenced investigation after which they would be charged to court.”

