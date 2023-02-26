2023 Elections Top Stories

EFCC Arrests 73-Year-Old Woman, Two Others With 20 PVCs In Benin

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a 73-year-old woman, Comfort Muoneke, for being in possession of 20 Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVC).

Muoneke was arrested alongside two of her accomplice, Afekhana Esther and Segun Osaimokhai.

The anti-graft agency in a statement issued on its Facebook handle on Sunday said, “Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, have arrested three persons for being in possession of several Permanent Voter Cards

“One of the suspects, Afekhana Esther, was arrested at Ward 1, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Ikpoba Okha, Benin City with 20 PVCs belonging to different people.

“She claimed that the cards were handed over to her by the duo of Comfort Muoneke, a 73-year-old woman and Segun Osaimokhai.

“The suspects have made useful statements and will be arraigned in court as soon as the investigation is completed.”

