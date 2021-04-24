News

EFCC arrests Bitcoin vendor, 4 others in Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibadan Zonal Office, yesterday arrested Ayomide Samuel Adebowale, a bitcoin trader, for his alleged involvement in cyber crimes. According to the Head, Media and Publicity of the anti-graft body, Wilson Uwujaren, Ayomide along with four others were picked up from two locations at Elebu area in Ibadan, Oyo State capital. The suspects, whose ages range between 21 and 37 were arrested sequel to series of intelligence reports received by the Commission on their alleged involvement in Internet-related crimes.
The other four are: Philip Gabriel, Mayowa Jolaoso Segun, Babatunde Segun Adeyinka and Abiodun Tolulope Emmanuel. Items recovered from them included: two cars, laptops, phones and some documents suspected to contain false pretences “They will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed”, the Commission said.

