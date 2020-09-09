Metro & Crime

EFCC arrests brothers, 3 others over internet fraud activities in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Comment(0)

Operatives of the the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office, have arrested two pairs of brothers: Ayoola Timilehin, Olusola Timilehin, and Oladayo Fayemi, Tolulope Fayemi as well as, three others suspected to be Internet fraudsters.
They were arrested at their hide out Wednesday at Alaka, Elebu area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
The other suspects arrested with them are Temitope Kumuyi, Babatunde Oyelakin and Olanrewaju Ibrahim. They are all between 20 and 30 years age range.
The suspects were arrested based on intelligence linking them with opulence without any identifiable means of livelihood. Items recovered from them, include: four cars, laptops, exotic phones and a stamp bearing the identity of the Bursary section of Queensland University’s School of Medicine, Australia.
They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, the agency told New Telegraph.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man, 70, rapes girl, 8, in Niger; gives her N80 to keep quiet

Posted on Author Reporter

  A70-year-old man, Mohammed Sani Umar (Tela), has raped an eight-year-old girl in Chanchaga area of Minna, Niger State. Umar raped the girl twice before giving her N80 not to tell anybody about the incident. The mother of the girl noticed her abnormal behaviour, which made her question the girl before she revealed that the […]
Metro & Crime

Lalong, wife, kids’ second COVID-19 tests return negative

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, wife and members of his family, including his immediate staff, have tested negative to the coronavirus for the second time. Lalong in a press statement signed by Director, Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham said the second test conducted on him and his household […]
Metro & Crime

Ondo shuts schools for flouting COVID-19 protocols

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Two secondary schools in Ondo State have been closed down over non-compliance with the COVID-19 protocols. The schools, caught by the monitoring officials of the state government, were alleged to have flagrantly disregarded the stipulated guidelines as regards the resumption of SS3 students amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The two schools, sealed by officials from the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: