EFCC arrests, detains VC over N260m contract scam

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara State, Prof. Magaji Garba, over alleged contract scam to the tune of N260 million.

 

Highly-placed sources informed New Telegraph that the VC has remained in detention since Thursday, January 28, after honouring an invitation in a case of alleged abuse of office, corrupt practices and contract scam.

 

According to the source, who spoke in confidence with this newspaper, the said contract did not materialise, hence a petition to the anti-graft agency.

 

He said: “The VC, sometime in 2018, was alleged to have fraudulently obtained the sum of N260 million from a contractor, Alhaji Shehu Sambo, owner of Ministaco Nigeria Limited, on the pretext that that the university was going to award his company a contract worth N3 billion for the construction of perimeter wall fence around the institution.

 

“He was detained by the agency on Thursday, January 28 after he honoured an invitation in relation to his involvement in a case of abuse of office, corrupt practices and contract scam.”

 

As at the time of filing this report, the VC was still being grilled by EFCC investigators, who are interested in knowing what happened to the huge cash.

 

When contacted, Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the arrest, but refused to provide further details.

