EFCC arrests ex-Speaker Patricia Etteh over alleged fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Patricia Etteh, over allegation of fraud involving a Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) contract.

Etteh was arrested Tuesday by the anti-graft agency in Abuja for questioning.

She was elected Speaker in 2007 but resigned only after a few months amid allegations of financial misappropriation.

She is the only woman in the country’s history to have been elected Speaker. On Monday, the EFCC had also arrested the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, over an alleged N80 billion fraud.

 

