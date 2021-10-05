EFCC arrests Ganduje’s wife, Hafsat

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) is said to have arrested the wife of the Kano State Governor, Hafsat Ganduje over allegations of graft.

According to online news portal, Premium Times, the arrest comes weeks after her failure to honour the anti-graft agency’s invitation.

Mrs Ganduje had earlier been invited to report to the EFCC’s Abuja headquarters on September 13, But failed to do prompting the Commission to threaten to arrest her.

Sources close to her later said she travelled to the UK at the time to attend the graduation ceremony of her son.

Investigators are questioning Mrs Ganduje over allegations relating to land fraud in a petition by her son, Abdualzeez Ganduje.

A person, who has the knowledge of the arrest but asked not to be identified, said “she was arrested this (Monday) evening.”

Mrs Ganduje was still at EFCC headquarters as of 6a.m. on Monday, this newspaper learnt.

Abdulazeez had dragged his mum, Hafsat Ganduje, to the EFCC, sources familiar with the matter said, suggesting a pattern of corruptly using family access to power for private enrichment.

According to sources who saw Abdulazeez’s petition, he reported that he was approached by a property developer to help facilitate the acquisition of some plots of land in Kano with some hundreds of thousands of US dollars and at least N35 million as “facilitation commission”.

