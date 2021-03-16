EFCC arrests Internet fraud suspects, recovers exotic cars

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have apprehended eight people suspected to be internet fraudsters, popularly known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ in Ondo State.

The suspects were nabbed at their hideout at Oba-Ile in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

The anti-graft officials, who stormed the state from the Ibadan Zonal Office, caught the suspects at a hotel in Oba-Ile Housing Estate.

According to sources, the operation was hinged on intelligence report linking the suspects to alleged fraudulent activities, ranging from scams on numerous dating sites as well as obtaining money under false pretense, among others.

During the raid, three exotic cars, mobile phones and laptops alongside several incriminating documents were said to have been recovered from the suspects.

The suspects are Olasukanmi Daramola, Oluwaseyi Akinluyi, Abiola Mutiu, Adebanjo Adegoke, Keyinde Idowu, Sunday Morufu, Adebayo Odewunmi and Ridwan Tobiloba. The EFCC said the suspects would be arraigned as soon as

