EFCC arrests IT expert, 6 others over Internet fraud in Ibadan

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office Wednesday arrested Lateef Adewale Adeyemi (31 years), a staff of a private IT firm in Osogbo, for Internet fraud.
The other suspects arrested include: Saheed Olatunji, Bandele Olarewaju John, Yusuf Akinkunmi Azeez, Fuja Quoreeb Oluwadamilare, Odueso Oluwole Ezekiel and Akinade Teslim
According to the Head, Media and Publicity of the anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, the suspects were arrested at Main Stay Hotel, Akala Express area of Ibadan, Oyo State.
“The operation followed series of intelligence report linking them with alleged fraudulent activities ranging from love scam on numerous dating sites, obtaining money by false pretenses and other fraud still being investigated,” the EFCC said.
Recovered from the suspects were one car, phones, laptops, and several incriminating documents, the agency said, adding that: “They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

