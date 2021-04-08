News

EFCC arrests IT expert, 6 others over Internet fraud

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office, yesterday arrested Lateef Adewale Adeyemi, 31, a staff of a private IT firm in Osogbo, for Internet fraud. The other suspects arrested included Saheed Olatunji; Bandele Olarewaju John; Yusuf Akinkunmi Azeez; Fuja Quoreeb Oluwadamilare; Odueso Oluwole Ezekiel and Akinade Teslim.

