EFCC arrests IT expert, 6 others over Internet fraud

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office, yesterday arrested Lateef Adewale Adeyemi, 31, a staff of a private IT firm in Osogbo, for Internet fraud. The other suspects arrested included Saheed Olatunji; Bandele Olarewaju John; Yusuf Akinkunmi Azeez; Fuja Quoreeb Oluwadamilare; Odueso Oluwole Ezekiel and Akinade Teslim.
Related Articles
Over 8,000 discharged in one month but 334 patients die of COVID-19 complications
More than 8,000 patients who have recovered from COVID-19 have been discharged within one month in Nigeria. Although the daily rate dropped to its lowest in one month with 121 recoveries on Tuesday, within the same period, the total has more than doubled, moving from 5,220 to 13,792 patients discharged across the country. The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Stock market: Investors gain N1.9trn in October
Stocks trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange finished the month of October on the positive trajectory with a gain of N1.933 trillion. Defying #EndSARS protests that crippled the economy, Nigerian equities recorded positive, crossing 30,000 points, a level last seen in June 2019 amidst a sharp drop in fixed income yields following further monetary easing […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: NAF begins airlift of medical supplies to 13 ECOWAS member states
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is set to commence the airlifting of thousands of medical materials and other consumables provided by the West African Health Organization (WAHO), for distribution to thirteen member-states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Nigeria is also a beneficiary of the medical materials, aimed at curbing the spread […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)