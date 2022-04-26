Metro & Crime

EFCC arrests man, 30, for allegedly duping Kwara monarch of N33.3m

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested one Fidelis Poor, suspected to be a member of a syndicate that connived to defraud a first class traditional ruler in Kwara State, His Royal Highness Idris Sero Abubakar, to the tune of N33.3 million.

 

Fidelis, 30, who hails from Stwue in Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State, alongside other suspects (still at large), allegedly conspired to swindle the monarch on the guise that he  had a container of goods meant to be used for the development of Okuta community due be cleared at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

 

HRH Idris Abubakar, who is the Emir of Okuta in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State, had in a petition, dated November 30, 2021, alleged that a group of fraudsters, operating as a syndicate, called him on phone sometime in 2021, saying they had a container to clear in Abuja and requested for the said amount for clearance.

 

The monarch stated that the syndicate provided different accounts for him to pay the money for the clearance of the goods, adding that one of the accounts  belonged to Fidelis Poor.

 

According to the royal father, the alleged fraudsters thereafter asked him to call one Evangelist Rose Marry Oni (JP) for the handing over of the container, adding that efforts to get the goods delivered or recoup his money had been abortive, hence his petition to the EFCC.

 

The Commission upon the receipt of the petition reportedly commenced discrete investigation into the matter, which led to his (Fidelis) arrest. The suspect, according to the anti-graft agency, would be arraigned upon the conclusion of investigation, while efforts are ongoing to get other members of the syndicate arrested.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Husband, wife found dead inside farm

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,

Husband and wife in Amuzu Nkpoghoro, Afikpo, Afikpo North Local Government area of Ebonyi state whose names could not be immediately ascertained were on Friday found dead in a farm in the community. Some members of the community had alleged that the couple may have been killed by herdsmen. “Information shows that a couple from […]
Metro & Crime

Benue cholera outbreak death rises to 14

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Death toll in the outbreak of cholera in Agatu and Abinsi communities of Benue State yesterday rose to 14. This was as the government has imposed stiffer restrictions on churches, schools and markets as a result of the upsurge in COVID-19 cases. The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Ngunan Addingi, disclosed this while […]
Metro & Crime

Kwara: Court sacks appointed local council officials

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

The Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) Chairmen and their executives in the 16 local government areas (LGAs) of Kwara State appointed by the state government have been sacked. The sack followed the judgment delivered on Friday by Justice H. A. Gegele of the state High Court sitting in Ilorin, describing Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s act to replace […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica