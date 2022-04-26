EFCC arrests man, 30, for allegedly duping Kwara monarch of N33.3m

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested one Fidelis Poor, suspected to be a member of a syndicate that connived to defraud a first class traditional ruler in Kwara State, His Royal Highness Idris Sero Abubakar, to the tune of N33.3 million.

Fidelis, 30, who hails from Stwue in Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State, alongside other suspects (still at large), allegedly conspired to swindle the monarch on the guise that he had a container of goods meant to be used for the development of Okuta community due be cleared at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

HRH Idris Abubakar, who is the Emir of Okuta in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State, had in a petition, dated November 30, 2021, alleged that a group of fraudsters, operating as a syndicate, called him on phone sometime in 2021, saying they had a container to clear in Abuja and requested for the said amount for clearance.

The monarch stated that the syndicate provided different accounts for him to pay the money for the clearance of the goods, adding that one of the accounts belonged to Fidelis Poor.

According to the royal father, the alleged fraudsters thereafter asked him to call one Evangelist Rose Marry Oni (JP) for the handing over of the container, adding that efforts to get the goods delivered or recoup his money had been abortive, hence his petition to the EFCC.

The Commission upon the receipt of the petition reportedly commenced discrete investigation into the matter, which led to his (Fidelis) arrest. The suspect, according to the anti-graft agency, would be arraigned upon the conclusion of investigation, while efforts are ongoing to get other members of the syndicate arrested.

