EFCC arrests man with 41 ATM cards, POS machine

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested a 27 year-old suspect and indigene of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, Nwamannah Chuks Ifeanyi, for alleged ATM card fraud.

He was picked up on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Fruits Market, Wuse Zone II, Abuja, following an intelligence report.

At the point of arrest, 41 ATM cards of different banks, bearing various names, were found in his possession.

Other items recovered from him are a Toyota Venza car with Registration Number KUJ 300 MK, one PoS Machine, two Apple Laptop computers, six iPhones, one Nokia torchlight, one Apple wrist watch and one Driver’s license.

The Benue State University graduate of Political Science and agent to a soccer betting company, claims he uses the ATM cards for Chargeback.

Chargeback is the fraudulent act of using an ATM card to withdraw money and afterwards call the bank to dispute the transaction and ask for a reversal.

He will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

